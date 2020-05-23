For years, the people of the 44th Senate District were represented by Democrat Tom Courtney. However, in 2016 voters ousted Courtney in favor of Republican Tom Greene. Four years later, three Democrats say they have what it takes to win back the seat.

Tom Courtney, farmer Kevin Warth and former Hawk Eye business editor Rex Troute are vying for the chance to face off against the Republican nominee in November. The Hawk Eye asked the three men questions about some of the most important issues facing the state. Voters will make their choice June 2.

Tom Courtney

Bio: Served in the USAF for 6 years, worked at JI Case Co. for 30 years and was active in Local 807 as bargaining chair, safety chair and retired with great union benefits, former chairman of Burlington Civil Service Commission, served on the Steering Committee for Community Health and Safety, serves on the Great River Hospice Board, co-chair of the Des Moines County Democrats, serves as vice president of the Burlington School Board, and as Deacon at First Christian Church. I was appointed by Governor Vilsack to the Judicial Nominating Committee and served until elected to the Iowa Senate in 2002 to 2016. While there, I served as majority whip, labor chair, vice chair of the Judiciary Committee and chair of the Justice Budget Appropriations. I have the experience to be your Iowa State Senator in District 44. I can work across the aisle and I am looking forward to helping all Iowans. I offer experience, integrity, compassion and the fortitude to get Iowa back as a state we all want to live and raise our families.

Rex Troute

Bio: I grew up on a farm just south of Burlington, and received a good education in the Burlington school system. I attended Southeastern Community College for a year before transferring to Iowa State University. I earned a bachelor of science degree in Industrial Administration (Business) with an emphasis on marketing. The first 13 years of my adult life largely was spent in sales and management positions, until I found my true calling — journalism. I spent the next 26 years in the newspaper business as a sports editor, copy editor, managing editor of two newspapers, before retiring as business editor of The Hawk Eye in my hometown. In the past I've served on the corporation board of my fraternity at ISU. Over the last six years I've served on the Hope Haven board of directors, where our biggest challenge has been dealing with the way Medicaid disbursement is being handled in Iowa. I would like to see the task returned to the state government and away from the current MCO arrangement.

Kevin Warth

Bio: A seventh generation Iowan, Kevin was raised on a farm west of Mediapolis. Like many farm kids he learned to drive a tractor before he could drive a car, and he grew up helping his dad and uncle on the family farm. After working in construction and owning his own small business, he returned to the family farm after the passing of his father. Kevin has a bachelor's degree in Political Science and Government.

On the Issues

Mental health in Iowa has been a long-standing issue. What changes would you support to make mental healthcare more accessible?

TC: For many years we had mental health facilities scattered around the state and that seemed to work well. The governor (former Gov. Terry Brandstad) felt it was too expensive, so he closed some of them and we're down to two mental health facilities in Iowa. The state saves the expense of those facilities, but the cities and counties absorb the cost of moving individuals around the state. We need to create more mental health facilities for easier access. We also need to work on ways to incentivise more mental health professionals to come to Iowa to work.

RT: One and foremost, we need to make it more convenient to those who need treatment or service. Since the elimination of the Mount Pleasant and Clarinda facilities, it has put added pressure on mental health patients to find treatment. Some organizations and agencies are trying to pick up the slack in the southern half of the state, but it is not enough, yet. Hope Haven has started a program to address this issue, but it won't meet the demand. Iowa will have to look for longer term solutions in order to address this problem. I believe the state will have to come up with larger facilities to handle this issue, or encourage hospitals to take on a greater role in handling the mental health of Iowans.

KW: Mental health in Iowa has been underfunded and we don’t have adequate facilities. Medicaid reimbursements are inadequate, and raising them would be a start. To avoid raising property taxes (by raising the caps on the mental health property tax levy) the state will have to make up the difference. The bottom line is that the current regional system needs to be adequately funded — including Medicaid reimbursements— if we want to save it and not have to start from scratch. MCOs in an effort to save money have delayed or denied services prescribed by clinicians and often this has an opposite effect that what was intended. Creating a pathway that moves away from the MCOs would be a start to improving mental health services in Iowa.

Iowa has a capacity for just under 7,000 inmates. However, on April 23, more than 8,200 inmates were held in state prisons. What changes would you like to see (such as decreased criminalization of certain offenses, changes in sentencing, building a new prison, etc.)?

TC: When I left the Senate in 2016, I was working on sentencing reform. The prisons are overcrowded because there are many people in prison for relatively minor offenses. People shouldn't get long sentences for non-violent crimes. We need to reform sentencing requirements in Iowa, so that the non-violent offenders may come back into society and have a second chance at a normal life.

RT: Making marijuana legal in the state would decrease the prison population right off the bat. Marijuana is less harmful to society than alcohol, but one is illegal and the other legal. If we can reduce the prison population by passing the legalization of marijuana, then we won't need to build another prison. But our prisons are woefully understaffed when it comes to those guarding the prisoners. I have a friend who recently retired as a guard and a lot of stress is put on them to handle the overpopulation in the state's prisons. Plus, the safety of the guards and the prisoners would be improved by increasing the security staff.

KW: Like many complex problems, there is no silver bullet to fix our overcrowded prisons. According to an American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) report, 57% of inmates have some sort of mental health issue and 33% had been diagnosed with a "serious mental illness." Some of these issues may be minor and treatable while an inmate serves their sentence; many are not and getting these people the assistance they need will be part of the solution. Our sentencing laws for some offenses require serving 70% of an inmate’s maximum sentence; this is something that should be revisited and I think this could be part of a larger solution.

What changes do you foresee the state will need to make next year to deal with the economic shut down caused by COVID-19? How should the state deal with loss in revenue at the state level and at the local level?

TC: There is not an easy answer for this question. The first issue is to keep everyone safe and try to bring down the numbers of the COVID-19 virus in our state. Once that is accomplished, the Iowa Legislature needs to work together, across the aisle and with the Governor, along with our Federal legislators. This is a tough problem, but not an insurmountable problem. Iowans know how to work together and we can bring back the economy and keep everyone healthy at the same time.

RT: Automatically, most will think we will need to raise taxes in order to make up for that loss. I don't. It is too early to tell where our state budget will be once life returns to normal in the state. Only until we get a clear look at where we stand, will we be able to make decisions about the state's budget. Whether cuts will need to be made to programs or we go the other direction and raise taxes to make up for deficiencies. You can't make a decision now, until you see where our economy stands.

KW: The COVID-19 pandemic will have an impact on Iowa’s economy and disrupt global trade. The extent to which this pandemic will create added burdens for Iowans will be determined in part by the effectiveness of our national response. The economic effects of COVID-19 will take time to unfold, and Iowa’s revenues are likely to drop —though it’s way to early to know by how much. Revenues will probably drop for all states, and it is my hope that the federal government will work with them to back-fill their budgets so they are able to maintain pre-pandemic levels of public services. In Iowa, creativity, adaptability, and innovation will be vital in moving past the economic challenges we may face. To be frank, and to deal honestly with the people of southeast Iowa, absent some help from the federal government, it is probable that some very hard choices will have to be made which would include a combination of cuts and borrowing. I don’t think there is much use in speculating what those will be until we have a clearer understanding of the challenge.

How should the Legislature work to deal with the issue of workers rights for both public and private sector employees?

TC: I would advocate bringing the leadership for public and private sector employees to Des Moines to meet with the legislators to discuss the issues of workers' rights. It has always been my experience that labor is more than willing to help; all we need to do is ask them for their help. I would also include local government leaders in these meetings. Once again, these issues aren't insurmountable; we just need to talk.

RT: Unfortunately, our state government has a long history of anti-union behavior. Being a Right to Work state is a classic example. Union jobs in American history helped build the middle class, but over the last half century, union jobs have diminished along with a dwindling middle class. Our teachers, also are a good example, as their union is considered week compared to other states. Illinois, a strong union state for teachers, on average pays their teachers $12,000 per year more than Iowa's teachers. I will fight and support increased pay across the board in the state if we want to keep and attract workers to Iowa. Plus, the state's IPERS program must be defended as it is considered one of our state's strengths.

KW: Unions have played a vital role in the rise of the middle class and they can play an important role in its revitalization. They are a market counterbalance to corporate management, and help to ensure that a worker’s input is fairly compensated. Since 1978, CEO salaries plus bonuses have grown 940% while average worker compensation has grown only 12%.

The minimum wage, if it had been tied to inflation in the late 1960s — as it should be—would now be twelve dollars and change. The state minimum wage should be raised in a stair stepped fashion, with the 1968 Federal Minimum Wage adjusted for inflation as the target.

The changes to Chapter 20 passed by the Iowa Legislature were an assault on teachers as well as other groups of public employees and their unions. These changes to Iowa’s public sector collective bargaining law which had worked well for 40 years should be undone.