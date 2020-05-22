The almost $12 million dollar redo of the main runway at Southeast Iowa Regional Airport is in full construction mode.

The work began on the Burlington airport project in March. The 6,100 feet long and 100 feet wide north south 18/36 runway was first completed in 1944 and was resurfaced in 2005 according to airport manger Ted Brown.

Crews have removed the old runway and chopped the concrete up into gravel to use as a base for the new surface.

The work also includes and upgrade to the drainage underneath the runway and parts of the airport. Crews are digging to remove the old drainage system and replace with new wider pipes.

McClure of Clive is in charge of the project and workers took members of the airport authority board and the airport manager on a tour Thursday of the muddy construction site.

Work on the project is slated for completion at the end of October.