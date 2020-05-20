The Iowa Department of Public health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 over the last week, bringing the total number of positive cases throughou Boone County to 49.

Over the past 14 days, Boone County has had 16 positive cases reported, which is the most over a two-week span to date. Prior to the recent uptick in cases, from March 26 to April 29 there were only 17 cases reported by the state health department.

Information about the seven residents such as where they were tested and their current status will not be released due to HIPAA privacy laws.

However, Lisa Schmidt, the public relations and marketing director for Boone County Hospital said they have admitted no one into their facility due to COVID-19.

As of Wednesday morning, 1,260 Boone County residents have been tested for the novel coronavirus and of the nearly 50 individuals that have tested positive, 19 have fully recovered.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced 237 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as well as an additional 14 deaths during her daily press conference.

Since the first reported case of the novel coronavirus in Iowa was announced on March 8, 15,534 individuals have tested positive for the virus which has led to the deaths of 383.

On Monday, the governor announced the department of health will add data onto their coronavirus website such as number of cases, hospitalizations and other data as soon as it becomes available.