The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and many other law enforcement agencies across the state are teaming up to encourage seat belt use during the annual spring “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

“Travel patterns and road-trip vacations have certainly been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still important for everyone on the road to drive safely and buckle up,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers continue to patrol Nebraska’s roadways and will be working hard all summer to keep Nebraska safe.”

The campaign runs from May 18-May 31, which includes Memorial Day Weekend. The effort coincides with the mission of the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO) to continue the increase of seat belt use in Nebraska.

Troopers will perform high-visibility patrols throughout the campaign. This effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $25,000 from NDOT-HSO.