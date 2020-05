The next date for the Nebraska City Farmers Market is Thursday, May 14.

The Market is in the Memorial Building parking lot at the corner of 8th Street and 1st Corso and features fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items for sale.

The Farmers Market is open from 3:45 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursdays until the end of August.

Shoppers are requested to wear masks while shopping, and one shopper per family is greatly appreciated.