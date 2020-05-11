The Nebraska City Board of Health has scheduled a videoconference meeting via the Zoom platform at 5 p.m. tonight (May 11).
To join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/580692562 or call 312-626-6799 and enter Meeting ID 580692562.
