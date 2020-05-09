Milestones Area Agency on Aging will again issue Senior Farmers Market checks starting June 1, continuing through Aug. 31 — or until depleted — to low-and moderate-income seniors age 60 and older for use at approved local farmers markets.

Due to COVID-19, all checks will be mailed this year.

Recipients receive 10 $3 checks valued at $30. The checks can be used June through October for fresh, unprepared, locally grown fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey at participating farmers market vendors.

Checks cannot be used for eggs, nuts, baked goods, jelly, meat, plants, flowers, crafts, etc. Each person receives one set of checks per year.

Applicants must be age 60 or older. Annual income requirements are $23,606 or less for a single person and $31,894 or less for a married couple. Both age-qualifying husbands and wives may receive checks.

Applications are automatically mailed to anyone eligible who received checks in 2019. They will not need to call Milestones unless their address changed from last year.

To request an application, call (855) 410-6222.

All recipients must complete and sign the application form before sending it back to Milestones in Davenport.

Married couples need only complete one form. Proxies are allowed, meaning a person age 18 or older who can act on behalf of the senior applying for checks. However, checks will be mailed to the senior’s address.

Milestones is the distribution agency for seniors living in Appanoose, Clinton, Davis, Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Lucas, Mahaska, Monroe, Muscatine, Scott, Van Buren, Wapello and Wayne counties.