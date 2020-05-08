Thirteen-year old from Danville touched many lives in his short life. The family has a special memorial service planned 1 p.m. Friday Danville Park

DANVILLE — Mason Roberts touched a lot of lives in his 13 short years on Earth.

Roberts, a student at Danville Junior High, died Thursday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after a long battle with KLA, a rare disease which has affected only 50 people.

He is survived by his parents, Cole and Erin Roberts, and a sister, Alexis.

The family has a special memorial service planned for Friday, with social distancing rules to be observed. It is a chance for Roberts’ family, friends, classmates and caregivers to pay their respects to someone who made a lasting impact on the lives of everyone he touched.

At 1 p.m. on Friday, a tent will be set up at the Danville Park where immediate family will be seated. Pastor Clay Baker will be officiating the ceremony. Chris Day, who is worship leader at Harmony Bible Church and also taught Mason guitar for many years, will be there as well providing the music. The ceremony will be projected over a PA. The streets beside the park will be blocked. People will be directed to park by funeral attendants. They will hand out packets, as well. The service will be broadcast over an FM radio frequency which can be heard in the car.

Even up to the moment of death, Roberts was thinking about others, leaving a legacy that will last forever.

"He was so selfless," Erin Roberts said. "The day before he passed away, the Make-A-Wish foundation called. His trip, which was scheduled for July, obviously wasn’t going to happen. So they asked him what he wanted. Anything. What could they do for him. His answer ... he wanted to donate his ’wish’ to be a special trip for his sister in his memory."

Mason Roberts was an inspiration to those around him. He tried to be a light for others, to show them the good things in life, point them in the right direction, teach them to enjoy the little things in life while they last.

"Mason was one of the most empathetic people that I’ve ever known. He was always thinking of others first," Erin Roberts said. "When he was in the hospital, it was comforting for him to have both his dad and I at his side at the same time. But he made the comment numerous times, ’Lexi (his sister) needs you guys too. Why don’t one of you go be with her.’ He was always concerned with Cole and I while we were there in the hospital with him. Making sure that we had something planned out for supper for ourselves or that we had enough blankets when we slept.

"Mason endured so much over the past six months. With the exception of a few weeks and days here and there, Mason had been in the hospital since mid-November. He was taken away from everything he knew. He was at every doctor’s mercy. He endured experimental procedures and new drugs. Horrible side effects. He lost his ability to walk. He lost his voice and his ability to talk. But no matter how difficult of a time he was having, when anyone walked in that room and asked him how he was doing that day, Mason would put a smile on his face and give the same ’pretty good’ response.

"Mason taught us to appreciate the simple things in life. The smallest of things were what brought Mason joy. What brought him the most joy was being with family. We didn’t have to be doing anything exciting. Just having them there was all he wanted. He had his 13th birthday a couple of weeks ago in the hospital. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, only one parent was allowed to be there. We worked with administration to get it approved for both Cole and I to be there along with his sister Lexi and my parents. On his birthday everyone walked in his room to surprise him. The look on his face and his reaction is one that will forever be imprinted on my heart. He just wanted his family. The only other thing he asked for as a birthday gift was a slushie. His family and a slushie. His birthday wishes came true. But simple joy he always found."

Saying goodbye was the hardest part for Erin and Cole Roberts. Through it all, Mason Roberts was a true warrior, always looking at the positives, always thinking of others instead of himself.

"Last Tuesday morning we had to tell Mason that the doctors were out of options. That conversation is one that his dad and I will never forget. The words left my mouth. I cried. And I just kept saying over and over again how sorry I was that I couldn’t do any more to make him better. Mason never shed a tear. Since he was unable to talk because of his pulmonary support he was communicating through an app on his iPad. He calmly typed back ’it’s ok. The only person who could help was God and it was a part of his plan.’ Mason knew where he was going. And he was at peace with it. He never shed a tear. He went on to tell us about his amazing house he was going to have in Heaven.

"He was amazing. For so many years, Mason was convinced that his autism kept him from being able to relate to people and from people relating to him. But it’s the complete opposite. This 13-year-old boy has had an impact on more people than he could have ever imagined ... with his dad and I being on the top of that list."