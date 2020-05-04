The 15th case of COVID-19 in Boone County over the last seven days was confirmed by health officials Monday, which is the highest number of verified cases in the county to appear over a seven day period to date.

From March 28 to April 26, there were only six cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed throughout the county, however, there has been a surge in recent days as the Iowa Department of Public Health announced 15 positive cases since last Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 23.

Lisa Schmidt, the director of public relations and marketing for Boone County Hospital said to date, there have been no patients admitted to their medical facility due to COVID-19 complications.

Information regarding where the patients were tested or their current status can not be disclosed due to HIPPA privacy laws.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced an additional 534 positive COVID-19 cases as well as four additional deaths throughout Iowa in her daily press conference on Monday.

To date, 9,703 Iowans have tested positive for the virus which has resulted in 188 deaths, according to the IDPH.

Since testing began, 353 Boone County residents have been tested for the novel coronavirus, and of the 28 confirmed cases, four patients have fully recovered.