Thirteen deaths related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were recently reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) bringing the state total to 68.

Deaths were reported in the following counties:

Adams County – 1

Custer County – 1

Douglas County -1

Hall County – 8

Hamilton County - 2

Local health departments are reporting deaths and cases in their jurisdictions. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS dashboard data and deaths or cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up-to-date.

DHHS continues to work to remedy technical difficulties with the COVID-19 Data Dashboard. Yesterday, numerous records came into the electronic tracking system from a lab, which affected the functionality of the system.

As of April 29, the number of deaths reported to DHHS are fully reflected on the dashboard. However, the state's COVID-19 case totals are only partially reflected. It is always the aim of the Department to share timely and accurate information and we expect to have the issue resolved soon.

All 93 Nebraska counties are covered by state Directed Health Measures (DHMs). http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus. An updated state DHM is posted. It extends the state DHM for Douglas, Sarpy and Cass Counties through May 3. The DHM also extends the statewide closure of all beauty/nail salons, barber shops, massage therapy services, gentleman's clubs, bottle clubs, indoor movie theatres, indoor theatres, and tattoo parlors/studios to May 3.