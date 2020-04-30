DANVILLE—A lot of things can change in 120 years.

But one thing that hasn’t changed is residents of Danville can bank right in their community.

“You are not a number, you are a person,” said Naomi Lipper, a Danville State Savings Bank Teller said.

Back in 1899, Cascade Bridge was barely three years old, Memorial Auditorium hadn’t yet been built and the twists and turns of Snake Alley had barely seen five years of use.

According to Census records, there were a little more than 250 people living in Danville at the time.

But a small group of people in southeast Iowa decided the time was right to open a bank in the small town. One hundred and twenty years later, the company is still going strong.

“We have many investors that are family of our first investors,” said Joel Prottsman, president of the bank.

Prottsman himself has worked for the bank for more than 14 years.

But with time comes change, especially in the banking industry. Banks are growing. With mobile banking, the need for in person trips to the bank are limited. Unlike medium cities, like Burlington, Danville residents have two options — Bank Local or out of town. With new technology, it is gettng easier and easier to bank out of town.

However, Prottsman said he isn’t worried.

“The financial industry is changing, we feel like we can be the one that survives the changes,” said Prottsman.

Prottsman said the bank is in the business of surviving. The bank now has a mobile app, something unique to large banks only a few years ago. The app includes a special feature that allows users to upload pictures of checks to be cashed and other convenient features. Quite different than the face to face transactions that were required only a decade ago.

But that’s not to say the community bank is lockstep with the trends of national banks.

At national chain banks, customers can call the bank any time to get help. Customers of Danville’s Bank can call in with their questions too. However at Danville, customers will get to talk with a person, a person who has connections to the community.

And that human element is what Prottsman said makes the bank special. This human elements also can be protection for customers.

Prottsman said his employees know their customers and they can easily spot when something is out of place. This includes helping elderly clients avoid being scammed and ensuring fraudulent checks do not get cashed.

And these values translate directly to success. The bank was able to open a second branch in New London in 1996, one of only two banks in the town of 1,800.

Prottsman said he can’t guarantee the bank will remain open for another 120 years. But he does know for the foreseeable future, there will be a bank in Danville ready and willing to serve the customers in their hometown friendly manner.