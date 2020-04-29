The Iowa State Patrol has identified the two minor victims who were killed in an April 28 single-vehicle crash in rural Dallas County.

The crash happened around 11:35 a.m. near 12131 Beaumont Place, Jamaica. Authorities said Claire Brown, 5, and Lindsay Brown, 10, both of Perry, were killed in the crash. Five other minors, including the driver, were taken to Des Moines-area hospitals with serious injuries.

A crash report said Claire was wearing a seatbelt and Lindsay was not. The driver was identified as 16-year-old Micheal Marie Cane, of Perry. The other minor passengers included Eli Brown, 7, Katelyn Brown, 11, both of Perry, Randy Seratt, 11 and Carter West, 5, both of Dawson. All but Katelyn Brown were wearing seatbelts, the crash report said.

The Iowa State Patrol said the 2014 Toyota Sienna was Northbound on Beaumont Place when the driver lost control and struck a field entrance.

The crash remains under investigation.

