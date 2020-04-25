DES MOINES - Today, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 648 additional positive cases for a total of 5,092 positive cases. There have been an additional 1,730 negative tests for a total of 29,258 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. The number of positive cases will continue to grow as Test Iowa sites open and additional surveillance testing of large businesses and nursing home staff continues.

According to IDPH, an additional 5 deaths were also reported, 293 are currently hospitalized, and 1,723 Iowans have recovered. At this time, 1 in 91 Iowans have already been tested.

According to IDPH the additional 5 deaths were reported in the following counties:

Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years) Johnson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years) Polk County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+) Scott County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Note: A previously identified case in Clinton County upon further investigation is a resident of Illinois.

The state of Iowa has released an updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.