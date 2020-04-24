Two new COVID-19 related deaths were reported Thursday, April 23, and two new counties – Greeley and Sherman – reported their first COVID-19 cases.

One death was a Hall County resident in his 60s – https://www.facebook.com/cdhd.ne.gov .

A second death occurred in Nebraska; further information will be forthcoming.

The Greeley case is a male in his 50s, while the Sherman case is a female in her 20s. Both were reported by the Loup Basin Public Health Department. https://www.facebook.com/lbphd.org/

Local health departments are reporting deaths and cases in their jurisdictions. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS dashboard data and deaths or cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to date is 47, according to the DHHS data dashboard. The April 23 state case total, as of 5:45 pm Central Daylight Time, is 2,124. Nebraska's COVID-19 case totals are updated daily at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.