The Nebraska City Board of Health is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Monday, April 27, via the Zoom platform. Those wishing to participate in the meeting may join by visiting https://zoom.us/j/580692562 or by calling 312-626-6799 and entering Meeting ID 580692562.

The Nebraska City City Council special meeting will follow the Board of Health meeting at 6 p.m., also on the Zoom platform. Those wishing to participate in the meeting may join by visiting https://zoom.us/j/263616160 or by calling 312-626-6799 and entering Meeting ID 263616160.