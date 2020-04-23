When Republican Des Moines County voters cast their ballots on June 2, they will have to decide which of two candidates will represent their party in the race for Senate District 44.

Incumbant Tom Greene (R-Burlington) announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection. Two men, Burlington city council member Matt Rinker and former educator Tim Goodwin have stepped up to seek the Republican nomination.

This past week, the candidates participated in a forum which was uploaded to the Greater Burlington Partnership website. Each candidate was asked 8 questions ranging from guns to sales tax.

For Rinker, it's about preparation

A native Burlingtonian, Rinker left home to join the Navy and served as a law enforcement officer, before leaving the military five years later.

Rinker told forum watchers this was a part of preparing for office. His preparations for office took him to college to study economics and public policy before returning to Burlington and starting his own business in 2013. In 2018 he began his term on the Burlington City Council.

Last year Rinker was able to meet with President Donald Trump and speak with him about infrastructure and made White House contacts he can utilize to this day. Rinker said he made other contacts throughout the national government which he said will be an asset if elected to represent the 44th district in Des Moines.

On the issues, Rinker said he supports efforts to increase sales tax by one penny. Rinker said as an avid hunter and fisher, and someone who enjoys fishing, he is happy the state will spend 3/8 of this tax increase on water quality and wildlife funding. As for where the rest of the money will go, Rinker said education and mental health would be his choices.

Rinker also said he would support an effort to make carrying weapons without a license a more severe Crime. Rinker called for the second offense to be a felony and to carry a penalty of 5 years in prison. Rinker also said he would like to see the penalty increase to 10 years for a third offense and 15 years for a fourth. Rinker said he was in favor of mandatory minimums of between 60 and 80 percent for second and consecutive offenses.

On the education front, Rinker says he supports better funding for community colleges. Rinker said in the next 10 years Iowa will add half a million jobs and Iowans need to be ready for that challenge.

Goodwin focuses on Education

As a former educator, Goodwin said he understands what teachers and students need for success and he wants to bring that to Des Moines.

Adequate funding of schools, Goodwin explained, is the essential for Iowa to be “future ready.” He said while the schools may have seen a $400 million increase under the leadership of Republicans in the House, the Senate and the Governor’s office, this increase is what it takes to keep up with year over year cost increases.

But Goodwin also said it is about more than education. According to Goodwin, many people in rural Iowa do not have access to the internet and without broadband, it is hard for Iowa to be future ready.

Prioritizing Iowa Public Employees Retirement System, Goodwin said is essential to retaining teachers and to Iowa Public Schools. According to Goodwin, he said Public Service Loan forgiveness expansion to more teachers in Iowa might be another piece of the puzzle.

Goodwin said he would not support the one penny sales tax, as he said it was unlikely the proposal would pass. He also said he would not support a rate increase for Medicaid reimbursement to help better fund mental health. Though he said there is a great need for something to be done in regards to mental health treatment in Iowa.

Goodwin said in 2018, he began to have conversations with then Burlington Police Chief Doug Beaird, along with Dennis Kramer, current police chief, and Darren Grimshaw, recently retired police officer, about what can be done to prevent crime in Burlington. He said he fully supports increased penalties for carrying weapons without a permit.

Two years ago, after losing in a bid against Dennis Cahoon (D-Burlington) for the Iowa House Goodwin said he would not run for office again. But things changed. Goodwin said United State Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) along with those in Washington D.C. had encouraged him to run.