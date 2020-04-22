Secretary of State Paul Pate will begin sending Request forms for Absentee Ballots later this week.

Pate will send absentee ballot request forms to every active registered voter in the state ahead of the June 2 Primary. The forms will arrive in mailboxes later this month and will include pre-paid postage for returning them to the Des Moines County Auditor’s office.

“The Iowa Secretary of State is paying the postage to return the absentee request form to County Auditor’s and the county pays the postage to return the voted absentee ballot to the Auditor’s Office. There is no need to worry about purchasing stamps,” Auditor Terri Johnson said in a Press Release about the matter.

Johnson said that as Auditor, she is concerned all citizens are able to vote while also keeping poll workers and members of the general public safe.

Once absentee ballot request forms are received, all one must do is fill out the form and sent it back in. Iowans also can get the absentee ballot request form online on the the Iowa Secretary of State website, VoterReady.Iowa.gov. Requests must be received by the Auditor’s office by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 22.

Primary elections are intended for members of the Republican and Democratic parties only. A voter registered as “No Party” who would like to vote in either the Republican or Democrat Primary must officially change their political party to meet the party they wish to vote for.

In Des Moines County only two races will be on the ballot for Republicans. One for Sheriff and the other for the 44th Senate District. Incumbents Sen. Tom Greene (R-Burlington) and Sheriff Mike Johnstone have announced their Retirement.

In the Sheriff’s race, former West Burlington Police Chief George Rinker will be against former Sheriff’s Deputy Al Waterman and Drake Fenton. As for the Senate race, Burlington City Council member Matt Rinker will face off against former school adminstrator Tim Goodwin.

Democrats will have only one race, that for the 44th Senate District. Former Incumabent Tom Courtney will face off against former Hawk Eye Business Editor Rex Troute and farmer Kevin Warth.