4 more COVID-19 deaths, another 257 positive tests reported in Iowa

JOHNSTON — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday announced new steps the state is taking to detect and mitigate COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, meatpacking plants and state prisons as the number of those outbreaks has grown.

Reynolds said she does not believe an executive order will be needed to close meatpacking plants, calling them essential workplaces and an important part of the food supply chain.

"We must do our part to keep them open in a safe and responsible way," Reynolds said.

The state of Iowa has begun providing surveillance testing of meatpacking plants to more broadly test employees even if they are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. State "strike teams" made up of an epidemiologist, an infectious disease nurse and other personnel will advise facilities of preventative measures to take and administer contact tracing to determine who may have been in contact with any infected individual.

Those measures also are being implemented for long-term care facilities. Iowa has confirmed 10 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Iowa, which the state defines as three or more residents having tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Iowa has grown to 79, while the number of confirmed positive tests has jumped to 3,159, the Iowa Department of Health reported Monday.

On Sunday, the Iowa Department of Health said two-thirds of the state's new positive tests were attributed to new surveillance testing at meat processing facilities.

There were 177 new positive tests at National Beef's Iowa Premium processing plant in Tama County and 84 positive tests among Tyson Foods employees, the state reported.

National Beef suspended production at its Tama facility last week after several workers became infected. The Associated Press reported Monday a woman who answered the phone at the plant confirmed that production resumed. A National Beef spokesman said last week its plan to resume production April 20 hadn't changed and hasn't responded to inquiries since then. On Monday, Reynolds reported all of that plant's employees had been tested.

Positive cases have been reported at Tyson Foods processing plants in Columbus Junction, Perry and Waterloo. Tyson closed the Columbus Junction plant April 6. Reynolds said all Columbus Junction employees had been tested.

The Perry and Waterloo plants remain open.

Five Iowa unions asked Reynolds on April 9 to push companies to slow down the line speed at meatpacking plants to ensure social distancing can be practiced, mandate that workers wear non-medical grade masks or facial coverings in plants, and ensure safety standards are enforced. They made the letters public Monday.

Crews will deep-clean the Perry facility on Monday.

Liz Croston, a Tyson spokeswoman, said the one-day closure is an “added precaution.” An undetermined number of meatpackers at the plant have tested positive for COVID-19, Tyson confirmed Saturday.

Tyson has closed its plant in Columbus Junction earlier this month after nearly 200 positive cases were reported there along with two deaths presumably caused by the virus.

Croston said Tyson has been conducting additional cleaning, along with taking temperatures of the staff and mandating they wear face coverings inside the plant. Sick employees are told to stay home and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance while outside work.

Aside from meatpacking plants, long-term care facilities are another source of rising COVID-19 numbers.

Eight people have tested positive for the virus at Bishop Drumm Retirement Center in Johnston, according to data released Friday by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

It is the 10th outbreak at a long-term care facility in Iowa, meaning three or more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Older people are considered at particular risk for the disease, with mortality rates increasing among older demographics, according to the CDC.

Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids had 110 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, the most positive cases among Iowa long-term care centers, according to Department of Pubic Health data.

Two other long-term care centers in Polk County reported outbreaks as of Friday.

Nick Coltrain is a politics and data reporter for the Register. Reach him at ncoltrain@registermedia.com.