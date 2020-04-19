Nebraska City Public Schools shared an end-of-year timeline with parents on Thursday, April 16, which looks something like this:

Friday, May 1, will be the day seniors need to turn in all assignments, with all assignments being due for students in kindergarten through 11th grade a week later on Friday, May 8.

Students can check in/out during the week of May 11 to return school property and retrieve personal items from the school buildings.

Each building principal will be contacting students and families about the specifics of check in/out.

Principals will also be releasing grading procedures early next week, according to NCPS Superintendent Rex Pfeil.

The last day any work for the 2019-2020 school year will be accepted is Friday, May 15, and teachers will check in/out May 18 through 20.

Pfeil said graduation plans are still under development, with information to be released later in the summer.

"We appreciate our outstanding students, parents, and teachers who have all given extraordinary efforts to continue and support learning throughout the school closure," said Pfeil.

"We miss all or our students, and wish we could finish the year together, and especially feel for our seniors – the Class of 2020 - who have been faced with unprecedented challenges at the end of their long journey with us," said Pfeil. "We will make every effort as a school and community to provide you with a ceremony and celebration you deserve!"



