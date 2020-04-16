One new COVID-19 related death was reported Wednesday, April 15, bringing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 21, according to the Nebraska Department of Human Services COVID-19 Dashboard.

The most recent death was that of a male in his 80s at a hospital in Hall County. https://www.facebook.com/cdhd.ne.gov

Morrill and Howard Counties also reported their first cases Wednesday.

The Morrill County case is a female in her 70s. An initial investigation has begun, and more details will be released when they are complete. https://www.facebook.com/panhandlepublichealth

The Howard County resident is a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions who was known to be in direct contact with another person who was later identified to have COVID-19, and contract tracing and notifications have taken place. https://www.facebook.com/lbphd.org/

Additional details were released about Saline County's first case, announced yesterday. The case is a female in her late teens who is isolating at home and being actively monitored by Public Health Solutions District Health Department. https://www.facebook.com/PHSHealthDept

The April 15 state case total, as of 5:40 pm Central Daylight Time, is 952. DHHS launched a new data dashboard that updates the state's COVID-19 case totals daily. You can find it at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus. Local health departments are reporting cases and deaths in their jurisdictions. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS dashboard data and cases and deaths reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date.