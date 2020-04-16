AINSWORTH — The city of Ainsworth in Washington County reported a wastewater discharge to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, department officials said.

The discharge began about 6 p.m. Tuesday evening and ended about 10 a.m. Wednesday after a contractor unplugged paper and wipes from the sewer line. An estimated 1,000 gallons of untreated wastewater per hour flowed a few hundred feet into the North Branch of Long Creek during the discharge.

The DNR cautioned residents to keep children and pets away from the creek and the area north of Railroad and First Streets in Ainsworth for 48 hours after the discharge. The department also is urging all Iowans to flush only toilet paper and waste down toilets.

Flushable wipes, baby wipes, paper towels and tissues, can block sewer pipes or filters at treatment plants. Blockages can result in sewage backups into homes or discharges to streams and the environment.

Wastewater discharges must be reported to DNR within 24 hours.