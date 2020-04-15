Two additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported Tuesday, April 14, bringing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 20, according to the Nebraska Department of Human Services.

The Douglas County Public Health Department reported its seventh death, that of a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions. https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/latest-news

The Loup Basin Public Health Department announced its second death, that of a Custer County man in his 80s with underlying health conditions. https://www.facebook.com/lbphd.org/

That brings the state's COVID-19 death toll to 20, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

Saline County also reported its first case Tuesday.

The April 14 state case total, as of 5:45 pm Central Daylight Time, is 901. DHHS launched a new data dashboard that updates the state's COVID-19 case totals daily. You can find it at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.