As the world struggles to cope with the effects of COVID-19, Titanic references are popping up everywhere.

Jimmy Fallon made a joke about it. Benjamin Netanyahu compared himself to Captain Smith. Violinists in Los Angeles played “Nearer, My God, to Thee” in an empty toilet paper aisle.

Wednesday, April 15, marks the 108th anniversary of the Titanic disaster, making such references even more appropriate.

In times of crisis, it can be heartening to read against-the-odds survival stories from the past. This is one Titanic survivor’s story.

In April 1912, Burlington-bound Swedish immigrant Gunnar Tenglin attempted to book passage on the transatlantic liner SS Saint Paul. Thanks to a coal strike, the young farmer ended up on the Titanic, his family (including his wife and young son back in Sweden) none the wiser. At first, the 25-year-old viewed the switch as a lucky break: The Titanic’s “food was wonderful,” and its bars “stayed open until 2 or 3 a.m.,” he later said.

Tenglin and another young Swede, journalist August Wennerström (aka Andersson), were traveling together and were berthed beneath the starboard bow on G Deck with the other third-class men traveling without wives.

The following is a probable timeline of Tenglin’s Titanic experience from the moment the ship hit the iceberg, pieced together from historical data and first-person interviews Tenglin gave during his lifetime. All times are approximate.

April 14, 1912

11:40 p.m.: Titanic strikes the iceberg. Tenglin, dozing in bed, feels a “jar,” a “nudge,” a “thud.” Though “it’s not a hard shock,” he gets dressed and ventures topside with Wennerström, leaving his shoes and life belt behind.

11:50 p.m.: Tenglin and Wennerström arrive on C Deck and find it covered with ice. They ask a passing officer if there’s any danger; he says no and tells them to go back to bed. Instead, they walk aft to investigate.

11:55 p.m.: Unbeknownst to Tenglin and Wennerström, their berth has already begun to fill with seawater.

April 15, 1912

12:00 a.m.: Still on C Deck, they witness a multicultural scene: People from a variety of countries — in various stages of undress, with all types of luggage — are in a state of panic. Certain the unsinkable ship is safe, Tenglin and Wennerström watch their “antics” for over half an hour, amused.

12:40 a.m.: Tenglin and Wennerström decide to return to their berth to get their life belts.

12:45 a.m.: Upon reaching the gangway leading to their berth, they are met with rushing water and flotsam of crates, ice and coal. Tenglin sees a male third-class passenger slip in the deluge and drown. He and Wennerström retreat topside again.

12:48 a.m.: They pass a steward on “Scotland Road” (the ship-long corridor on E Deck), and he asks Tenglin — who speaks good English, thanks to several years spent “cowboying” in the States as a teen — to act as his interpreter. Tenglin agrees.

12:55 a.m.: Tenglin and the steward attempt to convince frightened steerage passengers to go topside, with little success.

1:10 a.m.: Tenglin follows the steward to “a saloon filled with southern European immi-grants.” They try — but fail — to get the passengers to follow them. Frightened, the steward shuts and bars the saloon door with the drinking passengers still inside.

1:15-1:40 a.m.: Now on A Deck with Wennerström and other Swedes, Tenglin can feel the boat sinking. Lifeboats 13 and 15 are both being loaded; he boards one and then the other, each time getting off to make room for women and/or children. He sees three lifeboats tip while being lowered, dropping people into the sea; subsequent boats are lowered on top of the struggling swimmers.

1:40-1:50 a.m.: Tenglin watches the remaining lifeboats being loaded. At some point, he hears the sound of shots. Later, he sees a young third-class woman attempt to toss her baby into a lifeboat passenger’s outstretched arms; she misses and the baby drops into the Atlantic, upon which the mother screams and jumps in after her child. This tragic scene will haunt Tenglin for the rest of his life.

1:50 a.m.: The last wooden lifeboat —Boat 4 — leaves the Titanic. “The lifeboats all gone, it looked to us as if we were doomed to perish with the ship,” he later said.

2:00 a.m.: The ship is listing heavily. Tenglin spots a group of men readying Collapsible A for launch on the starboard Boat Deck and helps them loosen it from its fastenings.

2:12 a.m.: Water covers the Boat Deck and Collapsible A drifts off before its canvas sides have been pulled up. Tenglin steps in (or clings to the “raft” as it floats away, then pulls himself aboard). Dozens of others do the same, and the collapsible immediately fills with seawater. Unable to sit, Tenglin and the others are forced to stand for hours in icy ankle-deep water.

2:17 a.m.: Tenglin’s watch stops when he is tipped into the sea as others try to board the collapsible. He is able to get back into the raft.

2:20 a.m.: Tenglin watches the Titanic sink with almost 1,500 people aboard, its lights still burning. Collapsible A is 200 yards away at this time; he hears “people on the decks praying, singing, and yelling” as the ship goes down. (He doesn’t hear the band over the noise.)

2:20-2:50 a.m.: Around “150 people” frantically swim around the collapsible, attempting to cling on. Those on the craft’s edges continuously push them away to avoid being swamped. Tenglin hears “a tremendous shrieking and groaning,” a “howling mob, with no sanity left.” Years later, he tells a reporter it sounds “just like the animals at the Chicago stockyards.” He hears “three great explosions,” after which his raft is pushed away from the site by a “10-foot wave.”

2:50-3:20 a.m.: Shoeless feet submerged, Tenglin has no feeling in his hands or feet. (The circulation in his feet will be permanently impaired.) Dozens on the collapsible succumb to exposure; as they die, their corpses are thrown overboard and people in the water take their place. Four in the raft — three men and the one woman — go “insane.”

3:20 a.m.: Lifeboat 14, helmed by Fifth Officer Harold Lowe, pulls alongside Collapsible A. Only 13 survivors remain alive on the partially submerged raft. Lowe takes them aboard, later testifying to the Senate inquiry, “Another three minutes and they would have been down.” Quartermaster Arthur Bright, looking on from Collapsible D — which is being towed behind 14 — later testifies that Collapsible A “was awash, just flush with the water.” (For his part, Tenglin apparently has no memory of the transfer, or of ever being on Boat 14.)

4:00 a.m.: Carpathia arrives at Titanic site and begins rescuing survivors.

7:15 a.m.: Lifeboat 14 reaches the Carpathia’s side. Tenglin is lifted aboard and given food, blankets and a hot drink; considering his physical state, he is most likely taken to the Third Class Dining Saloon to be examined by Hungarian doctor Árpád Lengyel.

7:30-8 a.m.: Apparently somewhat recovered, Tenglin watches from the rail as the remaining lifeboats are picked up. “The ocean was carpeted with dead,” he tells Iowa journalists 10 days later. “There were corpses floating everywhere.” He sees a large iceberg of “most peculiar formation” with a “big gash” in it and thinks it may be the iceberg. (This reporter could find no further record of Tenglin’s experience aboard the Carpathia.)

April 18, 1912

8:37 p.m.: Carpathia sails into New York harbor.

9:35-11:59 p.m.: Titanic survivors begin to disembark by class. They are greeted by tens of thousands of onlookers and press.

April 19, 1912

12-3:00 a.m.: Survivors continue to disembark at Pier 54 on West 13th Street. Upon leaving the Carpathia, Tenglin and nine other Swedish survivors — including Wennerström — are met by Salvation Army representatives and taken to the Salvation Army Training College, then located on West 14th Street. There, Tenglin is temporarily housed and gifted with $10, a suit, an overcoat, other clothes, and a first-class train ticket to Burlington, Iowa. At some point, he also receives $25 from a second relief committee, and “$5 from a man who was giving away money right and left.”

10:30 a.m.: The United States Senate Inquiry into the disaster begins. Only three of the 86 witnesses are from steerage, even though that group sustained the heaviest losses (537 of 709).

Sometime between April 20 and 23

Tenglin, Wennerström and fellow Swedish survivors Johan Asplund and Carl Jansson are photographed together at a studio down the street from the Training College; the photos are made into postcards. Later, Tenglin begins his two-day journey to Iowa, taking the Grand Trunk Railway to Chicago and then presumably transferring to a C B & Q train to Burlington.

April 25, 1912

Tenglin arrives in Burlington in the evening and is interviewed by local press. "It was a terrible experience and when I look back at it, I can scarcely believe my good luck in getting away,” he tells them. “There were so many chances against me.”

April 29, 1912

Tenglin mails the photo postcard that was created in New York to his mother in Stockholm. According to a translation published in Iowa Heritage Illustrated, it reads in part, “Here you’ll see a couple of Swedes who were saved from the Titanic.”

May 13, 1912

Collapsible A is recovered by the RMS Oceanic 200 miles from the site of the disaster. The rotting corpses of three men are aboard.

Epilogue

A farmer when he left Sweden, Gunnar Tenglin ultimately became a millwright at J.I. Case; he retired from that job after working there for more than 20 years.

Tenglin lived in Burlington from his arrival just after the Titanic disaster until his death, except for a one-year period in the 1920s when he and his wife and son lived in Florida.

Tenglin was 86 when he died in 1974.

Iowans on the Titanic

Historian David Wendell told Patch.com in a 2012 interview that 17 people from Iowa or who listed Iowa as their final destination were aboard the Titanic on his final voyage. Only two of the 17 survived, Wendell said. One was Mahala Douglas, wife of Cedar Rapids businessman Walter Douglas. The other was Gunnar Tenglin.

Elizabeth Kuster is a journalist in New York City. She grew up in Gunnar Tenglin’s eventual destination of Burlington.