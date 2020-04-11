Two new deaths related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Wednesday, April 8, bringing the state's total death toll to 17.

The Central District Health Department reported two COVID-19 related deaths today, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 70s. Both were residents of a long-term care facility. Both died at a hospital in Hall County. https://www.facebook.com/cdhd.ne.gov .

The South Heartland District Health Department reported the first cases of COVID-19 in Clay and Webster Counties. One is a child and the other is a male in his 30s who is isolating at home. https://southheartlandhealth.org/ .

The state case total, as of 6:10 pm Central Daylight Time Friday, April 10, is 648. DHHS launched a new data dashboard that provides daily updates to the state's COVID-19 case totals. You can find it at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.