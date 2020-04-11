The Nebraska City Board of Health is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Monday, April 13, for an update on the continuing COVID-19 emergency.

Agenda items will include approving the minutes of the April 6 meeting and discussion/action regarding a COVID-19 status update, including potential tasks, logistical needs, and communication.

The meeting will take place via Zoom teleconference. Those wishing to attend may log in to https://zoom.us/j/580692562 a few minutes prior to the 5 p.m. start time. No physical meeting will be held.