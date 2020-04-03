Playgrounds at schools and in city parks throughout Ames will close on Friday following a joint decision by the City of Ames and the Ames school district. To alert the community of these new changes, signs will be installed at the playground locations, according to the city’s release sent on Friday.

“Closing playgrounds reinforces the City of Ames and Ames Community School District’s commitment to protecting the health and safety of our citizens,” the city of Ames wrote in the release.

Discussions about potentially shutting down the local playgrounds began earlier this week, Ames Park and Recreation director Keith Abraham said.

“What we started to see more with nice weather is people congregated in groups more than 10 not practicing social distancing,” Abraham said. “When we started seeing more of [the group congregation], we felt it was the right time — especially as the weather is going to get nicer.”

While playgrounds will now be closed, city parks, trails and the Georgie Tsushima Memorial Skate Park, along with any tennis, pickleball and basketball courts in each park, will remain open, according to the news release.

“We want to see people get out and exercise and use the parks,” Ames Mayor John Haila said. “It’s one of the last remaining activities [open for use].”

“There are some areas where people tend to congregate [like] the skate park and disc golf course and we understand that. We want to encourage people to continue using them, but using them responsibly.”

Ryan Wiedmold, parks superintendent of Story County Conservation said area parks are receiving more foot traffic than usual during this time of year. Although springtime is generally busy for parks, there has been a noticeable increase, he said.

“There’s been an uptick in use, especially in the evenings,” Wiedmold said. “A lot of our main parks that people know about have been pretty busy. We’ve seen higher use in this past week than what we would normally see this time of year, and that’s good.”

Physical activity is important for both mental and physical health, according to ISU associate professor of psychology, Alison Phillips, who studies social and health psychology.

“Just being outside, whether or not you’re active, is good for mental health,” Phillips said. “Which is in turn good for physical health because the two are not separable.”

A lot of people are using the parks for physical activity, according to Wiedmold, who has seen visitors hike, walk on trails and mountain bike, he said.

“The evidence is very strong and reliable that just being outside reduces our physiological stress,” Phillips said. “We don’t know what’s so special about nature, but just being outside and in nature, even if it’s night out, and yes, even if it’s raining, helps people directly handle stress.”

Wiedmold hopes the interest in visiting new parks and discovering what Story County has to offer continues post-COVID-19.

“Our main parks that people already know about have been very busy,” Wiedmold said. “We hope it leads to people discovering many of our other areas [as] we manage over 30 public areas in the county [on] over 3,000 acres.”

“I hope this is an opportunity to continue to educate people and encourage people to discover new areas that we have here in Story County that they may not know about.”

The city is encouraging park visitors to use their best judgment when visiting parks by adhering to social distancing standards and carrying sanitation supplies.