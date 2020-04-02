Perry Lutheran Homes is looking for donations to help keep its residents, tenants and staff members safe during the COVID-19 crisis.

Here is the list of needed items:Safety glassesMedical or homemade facemasksThree gallons aloe vera2, 4 or 6 ounce plastic bottles (to put homemade hand sanitizer in)Hand sanitizerIsolation gownsLatex or vinyl exam gloves

All donations can be dropped off at Perry Lutheran Homes Willis Campus at 2323 Willis Ave, Perry, IA.

Call 515-465-5342 before you come, and Perry Lutheran Homes will have someone meet you outside the front entry.