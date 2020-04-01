Two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Story County by the governor’s office Wednesday, bringing the total number in the county to four.

The governor’s office announced 52 additional positive cases throughout Iowa, bringing the total number throughout the state to 549. Two additional deaths were also announced which brings the death total from the coronavirus in Iowa to nine.

Details about the individuals in Story County weren’t immediately known, but were described as two older adults whose age’s range from 61 to 80.

Both patients were tested at McFarland Clinic, but their current status wasn’t immediately known, Steve Sullivan, a spokesman for Mary Greeley Medical Facility said.

Two patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 are being treated in isolation rooms at Mary Greeley Medical Center. One of the patients is not from Story County, Sullivan said.

Attempts to reach McFarland officials were unsuccessful as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday

Details about how the patients were exposed to the virus will not be disclosed to the public due to HIPAA privacy laws.

The last confirmed case of COVID-19 in Story County was announced on March 24, and while the amount of cases hadn’t grown locally, the numbers statewide have jumped significantly on a daily basis as government officials say testing has increased.

While they say testing has increased, the state does not release numbers of people tested for COVID-19 on a county-by-county level. Statewide, there have been 7,304 negative tests as of Wednesday.

Check back at more information becomes available.