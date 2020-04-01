The neighborhood behind Edward Stone Middle School is a close-knit community, with sidewalks and driveways often occupied by children playing together or adults getting together for an impromptu conversation.

That is until COVID-19 began rearing its ugly head in Iowa.

It didn’t take long for parents of the neighborhood, who keep in touch through a neighborhood Facebook group, to decide it was best for their children to play in fenced-in backyards with just their siblings rather than out and about with neighbors, Michelle Jeffries said.

The change has been hard on Jeffries’ three daughters, ages 4 through 9, who also are adjusting to not being in school.

“The kids love playing with each other,” Jeffries said. “It’s hard for them not to.”

But a recent neighborhood scavenger hunt helped to ease feelings of isolation.

Micki Boelens had been looking for an alternative way to celebrate her son’s sixth birthday when her sister told her of a teddy bear hunt she had heard about in another part of the state.

So, Boelens used the Facebook group that initially had been set up to coordinate the annual neighborhood picnic and Fourth of July parade to reach out to her neighbors, asking if they would be willing to place a stuffed animal in their windows on her son’s birthday.

About 30 neighbors decided to take part, and on Saturday, stuffed bears and other animals popped up in windows throughout the neighborhood, some of them accompanied by banners wishing Grady a happy sixth birthday.

So Grady, who had selected a large stuffed bear to put in his window the day before, and his 9-year-old brother set off to find the stuffed animals, as did about 10 other families in the neighborhood, all while maintaining a safe distance from each other.

Both Jeffries and Boelens said their children enjoyed the experience.

“They have asked a few times if they can do it again,”Jeffries said of her daughters.

Boelens said she is looking for other activities to get the neighborhood children out of the house that will connect them to their peers while maintaining a safe distance.