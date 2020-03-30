WEST BURLINGTON — West Burlington Schools will hold a wave parade at 5:30 p.m. today in West Burlington.

Theresa Kirkman, West Burlington Elemenatry School principal, and others came up with the idea to reach out to the students.

"We want to be connected to our kids and community. We are struggling with missing them," said Kirkman. "Honking and sharing some love could help them now."

School staff will make their way through the streets of West Burlington to wave and say hello to students and families. A map of the route is attached. If your street is not covered on the map students and family can walk to a route that is covered. The route also will drive through the high school parking lot and the back lot at Westland Mall.

Kirkman wants to remind everyone to stay on your porch or in your driveway and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

"Its a really good thing to keep connected and stay connected with students and teachers," said Lisa Beames, West Burlington Schools superintendent,

Staff will meet in elementary school parking lot and are hoping about 20 or more cars will arrive for the parade. Then they will begin the route and it may take about 20 minutes or longer to complete.

"I think it will be fantastic. We’ll just make it work," said Kirkman. "Its a weird time for us. We struggled with the quick closure and didn’t have time to say goodbye to the kids.

"We miss them and hope to see them back in our building soon."