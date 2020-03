The Nebraska City City Council has scheduled a special meeting for 6 p.m. tonight (March 23) at the Rowe Public Safety Complex.

Citizens can attend the meeting online by logging in to https://zoom.us/j/645502827.

Agenda items include:

A discussion on the Board of Health's purpose and authority in concert with the council;

Discussion on administrative leave for employees; and

Discussion on council members' thoughts on a meeting schedule during the COVID-19 emergency.