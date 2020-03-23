The Food Bank of Iowa Mobile Food Pantry will take place at Crossroads Church (2810 1st Ave, Perry) on Saturday, March 28; NOT at Perry Elementary.Drive-thru service only.No-contact registration!Cars will be numbered as they arrive.No one is allowed out of their vehicle.Food will be placed in vehicles by volunteers.

The Food Bank of Iowa is coordinating closely with the volunteer team at Crossroads Church to ensure health safety precautions are in place for the volunteers and recipients.

Start time is 9 a.m., and the pantry closes at 10:30 a.m.