The regular March 23 meeting of the Nebraska City Board of Health is set to start at 5 p.m. from the Gary White Room of the Rowe Public Safety Complex, 1416 Central Ave.

Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting via online video conference using the zoom.com platform.

Visit https://zoom.us/j/580692562 to be part of the online meeting.

Agenda items include a presentation regarding the board's authority and scope pursuant to state statute and city code, as well as a status update on the COVID-19 situation.