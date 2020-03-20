She also relaxes or extends deadlines on regulations in reaction to coronavirus outbreak.

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday suspended fees related to property taxes and halted most home evictions through a series of relaxed regulations aimed at helping Iowans impacted by the coronavirus.

Reynolds' office initially announced she was suspending the collection of property taxes as part of her orders, but her office later corrected that and said it was just for penalties and interest for property taxes.

Reynolds announced the temporary changes through a state public health emergency declaration that went into effect immediately. It came on the same day that public health officials announced one new case of coronavirus in the state, bringing the total positive cases here to 45.

The declaration pauses restrictions and regulations from certain statutes and other state rules.

The order also puts a hold on many evictions for renters and mobile home owners in the state. It does not apply to someone living in a unit where they never had a lease or another right to live there, or to other "emergency situations allowed by law."

The eviction portion of the governor’s declaration expands on an Iowa Supreme Court supervisory order issued Tuesday, which gave courts the option of rescheduling hearings for eviction cases until after May 4, or holding them by phone, at the direction of the magistrate or other judicial officer. The courts were still to conduct eviction proceedings where a tenant poses a “clear and present danger.”

According to Iowa Legal Aid, the state has more than 500 eviction cases currently in progress.

In the days following the Iowa Supreme Court’s order, many Iowa counties began automatically continuing eviction proceedings until that date. But the reaction was varied, as some counties planned to continue on with eviction hearings, said Alex Kornya, Iowa Legal Aid’s litigation director.

The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development had also issued a plan Wednesday that would stop foreclosures and evictions for 60 days on single-family homes with loans through the Federal Housing Administration. But, according to the Associated Press, that only applies to about 8 million units nationwide.

Among other changes in the proclamation:

• Extends the deadline for a permit to carry and a permit to acquire a firearm and additional measures.

• Permits the sale of carry-out, delivery, drive-thru of alcohol for unopened bottles of alcohol for bars and restaurants and suspends some fees.

• Permits public meetings or hearings by electronic means for government work.

• Suspends certain regulations to ease transportation of agricultural supplies and commodities, food, medical supplies, cleaning products, and other household goods on all Iowa highways.

The changes will expire on April 16 at 11:59 p.m., according to a news release from the governor's office.

Reynolds on Tuesday signed an emergency proclamation that prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people at "all locations and venues, including but not limited to parades, festivals, conventions and fundraisers." The prohibition includes events considered social, such as for community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure and sports-related purposes.

Those orders required restaurants to end dine-in services but allows them to sell food and beverages through drive-thru, carry-out and delivery. While the Tuesday proclamation ordered bars to close, Reynolds' new orders will allow bars to sell unopened bottles of alcohol.

Other facilities such as gyms, theaters and casinos are closed.

Reynolds' office said the governor will hold a news conference later Friday where she's expected to highlight the changes, as well as information about the new coronavirus case. Officials say it's a middle-aged individual between the ages of 41 and 60 who lives in Allamakee County.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said as of Friday, 765 negative test results have been recorded at the State Hygienic Laboratory at the University of Iowa. It is considered the state's public lab for testing.

National laboratories are also conducting testing in the state, according to Reynolds. But state public health officials are not collecting data on pending private tests, only sharing positive cases.

Iowans have complained this week that they're having difficulty getting tested for the virus because their symptoms don't meet strict federal criteria.

Reynolds released a short video recently that underscored the message that "not everyone needs to be tested." She and state public health officials have emphasized in recent days that tests and medical protective equipment are in limited supply.

Barbara Rodriguez covers health care and politics for the Register. She can be reached by email at bcrodriguez@registermedia.com.