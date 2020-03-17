Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency effective at 12 p.m. on March 17. As part of the proclamation, all Iowa restaurants and bars are to suspend on-premise services, with only carry-out, drive-through and delivery options allowed.

Some restaurants and bars are prepared to offer these services to local residents. While others, such as recently opened Pour Choices Neighborhood Bar in Grimes, have chosen to temporarily close their establishment for the time being.

“We are very concerned about our staff, and we are going to take care of them through this time. We are hoping when we reopen, we will be just as busy as we have been like the past three weeks,” Pour Choices Neighborhood Bar Owner and President Richard Andraschko said.

Before closing, local establishments, such as Patrick’s Restaurant in Adel, have been continuously working to stay on top of sanitation and cleaning in order to help prevent the spread of the virus. This included not only wiping down tables and menus but also door knobs, the back of chairs and other highly touched areas.

Now, in light of the new changes, these establishments are turning to resources such as Facebook in order to announce any updates to services offered. For example, in addition to carryout and curbside pickup, Patrick’s Restaurant announced that starting at 5 p.m. March 17, they will offer delivery services to Adel residents.

“I don’t think people realize the impact this can have it if was widespread. It’s a catch-22. It needs to be done, and people need to be isolated a little bit but it also hurts the small businesses,” Patrick’s Restaurant Co-Owner Lisa Mickael said.

In addition, The Handlebar in Dallas Center recently posted that they will be offering pickup of the entire menu from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting today, March 18. General Manager Scott Selim said customers can call the restaurant at 515-992-8014 or send a Facebook message to place an order.

“Limited contact with the public is the right choice for our customers to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19,” Selim said. “Our customers are the reason we are in business, and we want them to feel confident in the service that we provide.”

Big Al’s BBQ & Catering located in Adel also just recently posted that while customers can not currently dine inside, they are still offering orders to go on Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday’s from 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. In addition to Adel residents, Big Al’s BBQ & Catering is open to the possibility of delivering to surrounding communities should there be a need during the state of emergency.

“It’s unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before,” Big Al’s BBQ & Catering Owner and founder Al Laudencia said. “We’re having to be like outside sales reps. We go to you. You don’t come to us, and at the end of the day it’s whatever the customer says.”

The governor’s proclamation also affects recreational facilities such as local fitness centers, movie theaters, gatherings of more than 10 people, casinos and more. This announcement comes after Mickey’s Irish Pub in Waukee had already closed its doors and canceled its annual celebration for St. Patrick’s Day, the first time the party has been canceled in almost 13 years.

“At the end of the day we had to accept the very real possibility that our party would do far more harm than good to the community. Which is unacceptable,” Mickey’s Irish Pub Waukee Owner Andy Walsh said. “Saint Patrick’s celebrations are a lot of fun and great for business but in the face of a global pandemic, it’s just a party. We can always party another time.”

The governor’s release stated that this proclamation will allow state agencies additional flexibility in response to the unprecedented COVID-19 situation. It will also support the critical work of public health.

“These are unprecedented times and the state of Iowa will do whatever is necessary to address this public health disaster. I have authorized all available state resources, supplies, equipment and materials to combat the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Reynolds in the release. “The actions taken today are necessary to protect the health and safety of all Iowans and are critical to mitigating the spread of the virus.”