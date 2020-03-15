This past week ended with universities announcing moves to teaching classes online only, empty shelves at local stores and restrictions of use of city buildings and the library. It also ended with continued increases in the numbers of Iowans who have fallen ill with the coronavirus, simply being referred to as COVID-19.

What had seemed like a distant threat hit home this week as we learned confirmed cases of the coronavirus were found in several people in Johnson County, who had been on a cruise to Egypt. So far, despite the testing of several people in Ames and Story County, no cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed here.

The World Health Organization classified the virus as a global pandemic, the first time in 11 years that classification has been issued. As of Friday 132,758 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide. There have been more than 1,600 cases, with more than 40 deaths in the U.S., according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Across Iowa, there have been 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Johnson, Carroll, Harrison and Pottawattamie counties, according to statistics from the Department of Public Health. One hundred twenty-eight total patients have been tested for the virus as of Friday.

“Anytime we see the emergence of a virus that can make people sick is always going to be a serious public health concern, but this is exactly the kind of thing that public health (prepares for),” Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the state epidemiologist and public health medical director for IDPH. “We work very closely with our partners at the local, state and federal levels to prepare for and we make these kind of preparations not just over the past several weeks, or months, but these efforts go back over years and even decades.”

On Friday, the city of Ames and Ames Public Library announced restrictions for use of their buildings and cancelled some programs.

Medical facilities throughout Story County have been preparing for the potential outbreak in Iowa weeks prior to the first confirmed case in the state. The first preparation was adding questions to their pre-appointment questionnaire asking a patient whether they’ve been outside of the country or recently traveled at Mary Greeley and McFarland.

Other examples include visitor restrictions at Mary Greeley that began on Thursday and McFarland plans to open a triage line for people experiencing common symptoms associated with COVID-19 like a cough, fever, or shortness of breath, sometime next week, officials said.

In response to the ongoing pandemic, all major sports leagues have been suspended until further notice and universities throughout Iowa such as Iowa State, the University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa are switching from in-class lectures to online effective March 23.

“While cases have increased in Iowa, there are no reported cases on the Iowa State campus, in Ames, or Story County. However, Iowa State University is moving all classes online beginning Monday, March 23 and continuing through April 3, 2020,” officials from Iowa State University said in an email announcing the move. “The university will reassess the situation during the week of March 30. The period of online instruction may be extended if conditions warrant.”

All recognized student organizations events and meetings scheduled from Friday until April 4 were cancelled, postponed, or made virtual.

The moves made by the university brought mixed responses from students.

“I personally like it,” Austin Dewberry, a senior at ISU said. “It allows me the freedom of being able to do whatever and gives me the ability to budget my time a lot better, because I’m not restricted to go to classes at certain times, and I don’t have to go through transportation.”

Others like Brett Burbank, a senior double-major believes it’s a good thing, but only for a period of time, he said.

However, to sophomore Natalia Rios Martinez, a sophomore, who was studying abroad in Italy during the massive spread throughout the Mediterranean country believes it’s a good thing.

“I think they’re doing a good job here in Iowa, because in my experience in Italy, I think they waited far too long to cancel activities and really waited until the last minute when the cases were spreading all over,” said Rios Martinez. “I think Iowa is just making preparations before anything bad happens.”

Although the Des Moines school district announced it would cancel classes until March 30, all other central Iowa districts, including Ames, said they would stay the course and bring students back after spring break, which begins Monday.

Businesses across Ames saw a run on essential items, such as toilet paper, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes, leaving shelves bare.

“It does seem like we are seeing more people coming through,” an Ames’ Target employee told the Tribune this week. “And, like everyone else, we are seeing low supplies.”

Ames’ Bath & Bodyworks has been completely sold out of hand sanitizer and because their products are produced in China, do not know when the next shipment will be coming in, Lori Bosley, North Grand Mall’s General Manager previously told the Tribune.

Cleanliness and washing hands

Even though businesses across Story County were seeing their supplies of some products dwindle, business owners, store managers and employees were assuring customers measures were being taken to keep stores as clean as possible.

“At Fareway, we take pride in treating our customers and employees like family, and we are focused on doing everything we can to keep families safe and healthy,” Emily Toribio, the outreach and communications manger for Fareway Stores said in an email to the Tribune. “At this time, we have activated appropriate internal protocols and continue to monitor the evolving situation.”

Multistore outlets, such as North Grand Mall, are also ensuring that their environment is clean and as sanitary as possible for shoppers.

“We have housekeepers in the mall all day, that is ongoing,” Bosley said. “That’s just something we’ve always done anyway. We are following guidelines, and we are going to do what’s best for our customers. We want everyone to be safe, but we also don’t have an outbreak here. We are, like other malls, staying the course. We have an emergency plan if we need it.”

CyRide, the city’s mass transit service, has also increased efforts to sanitize buses, an effort that began last month, officials said.

Sanitary wipes and hand sanitizer is available for each rider and bus driver.

“Prior to just recently, where it has become a pandemic, our buses were cleaned nightly as normal, and then we had enhancement cleaning with CDC-approved-grade disinfectant for all of the surfaces on the bus after that,” said Barb Neal, CyRides director said this week. “Every bus was being disinfected every 48 hours, but now that’s being done nightly.”

Changes to CyRides routes due to the movement of classes online has also happened, specifically on the orange route —- which stops Iowa State Center Hub, Memorial Union and Kildee Hall —- will increase wait times from four minutes to spots made every 12 to 14 minutes.

Although community spread of COVID-19 hadn’t occurred in Story County as of Friday, health professionals are encouraging everybody to wash their hands, use social distancing, and to stay home if they’re feeling ill.

“What I’d recommend to people is to use common sense, if they feel ill stay home from work, wash hands, if they’re feeling worse they should call their doctor as they always would,” said Dan Fulton, McFarland Clinic’s infectious disease specialist.