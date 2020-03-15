Reynolds made the announcement while discussing a new coronavirus case out of Dallas County, along with reports of community spread in neighboring Omaha, Nebraska. The new case is an Iowan who lives in Dallas County, according to public health officials, and is between 61 and 80 years old.

The announcement Saturday marks a turning point for Iowa’s response to COVID-19, the respiratory disease that is caused by the virus and is spreading around the world and the United States.

No mass gatherings

The development means the state is recommending for the first time that Iowans not hold or attend large gatherings of more than 250 people, an effort aimed at stopping the spread of the disease.

"Mitigation measures should be implemented immediately to have the most significant impact on slowing the spread of the virus," Reynolds told reporters at a news conference from a state emergency operations center just north of Des Moines. "Iowans have been preparing for weeks, and we are confident that we are ready. It’s important that all of us continue to pay close attention to public health information to protect our health and safety."

According to state public health officials, community spread occurs when an individual has been infected with a virus that public health officials cannot specifically identify the source of the infection, or they cannot determine how or where the person became infected.

"Due to the detection of community spread there are new recommendations for individuals with underlying conditions and all Iowans should be prepared for cancellations and disruptions in routine activities," Reynolds, a Republican, said.

Soon after the announcement, U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, said she would cancel her town hall gatherings. Her 16-county district includes Dallas County.

"In the spirit of IDPH’s new guidance, I will seek to set an example by canceling my in-person town halls and other large public events — and hope that others will also take steps in line with these new guidelines in the coming days and weeks," she said in a statement.

Reynolds also recommended that Iowans make adjustments that involve smaller gatherings with high-risk groups. The virus can cause severe illness in older people and individuals who have compromised immune systems.

Not recommending school closure, will discuss legislative steps

Still, Reynolds did not recommend school closures, but she noted federal guidelines recommend a "short-term suspension" of a few days if a student, faculty member or visitor tests positive for coronavirus. That suspension could expand into several weeks if there is "substantial community spread" at a school.

"Again, while we are not recommending school closures at this time this is a very fluid situation," she said. "We need to pay close attention to the number of cases in schools, community and the daily circumstances of each school."

On Thursday, Des Moines' public school officials announced that the city's schools would close until March 30. The district serves 33,000 students and has 5,000 employees. The cancellation included the district's child care program, athletic practices and competitions, performing arts practices and events, parent/teacher conferences and school-sponsored spring break trips.

Many of the state's colleges and universities have also announced extensions of spring breaks or suspensions of in-person classes and activities.

Reynolds said she would meet with leaders in the Iowa Legislature on Sunday "to discuss next steps for the legislative session."

On Thursday, top Republicans in the Iowa House and Senate said they expected to continue as normal with the legislative session, despite at least one Democrat calling for the Legislature to pause meeting as a precaution against spreading the virus.

The number of people in Iowa who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus has slowly risen since last Sunday, when the state reported its first three cases. Reynolds’ announcement brings the total number of cases in the state to 18. The previous 17 cases were all tied to travel.

By Saturday night, all 50 states had reported at least one case of the virus, which has caused officials elsewhere to cancel events, some to shutter all schools and businesses to send workers home.

Reynolds, who is 60, was asked by a reporter if she is making any changes to her behavior. She said she would follow her own advice about what steps to take if she feels sick.

“I don’t have any underlying conditions so I don’t have that to deal with, but like anybody else if I’m not feeling well, if I have a cough, if I have a fever or I’m sensing some respiratory issues then I need to stay home,” she said. “And then if I continue to have symptoms I will call the physician or I’ll do the assessment and we’ll go forward from there. Right now I’m not.”