St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church will host its third Saving Suds event at the Lincoln Way Laundromat, at 107 Colorado Ave. in Ames, from 4 to 7 p.m. on March 19. The idea which was once for students and their families is being extended to include anyone who walks in the door.

“We don’t ask for people’s names or anything like that,” said Mary Johnson, a member of St. Andrews who set up the event. “And we’re not there to get them to come to our church. They come over to us, they ask for quarters, we give them to them. We’re not trying to interfere in their lives or anything like that.”

The idea came to Johnson after reading a magazine article about a similar program in South Dakota. Johnson’s experience in helping underprivileged children made her think a laundry program would help solve a need in the Ames community. After running the idea by the church, they began implementing the program in Ames.

“There are already students who are teased and bullied mainly because they smell,” Johnson said. “They don’t have clean things to wear, kids especially when they get older, they will stay home from school because they don’t have anything to wear (and clean) to school.”

Johnson then went to Edwards Elementary School with her plans for Saving Suds. St. Andrew’s and Edwards partnered in the Food Bank of Iowa BackPack Program, so the school was willing to be the pilot for Saving Suds.

“Since we have a history with them, being a community partner, for this other program for our families in need,” school counselor Pam Sassman said. “It was easy. It was easy for us to know that we already had a good working relationship and that it was worth a try.”

The first Saving Suds was held in January, but according to Johnson, no families showed up in need of money. After they decided to extend the program outside of Edwards through the schools, seven families showed up for the February event.

“I was pretty discouraged,” Johnson said. “But the second time, it was nice to see that what people came so the word probably will get out. And this may grow into something more than even our little group can handle, but that would be good.”

Saving Suds will continue to grow as the word gets out to the community. As of now, anyone who walks in will be able to bring up to three loads of laundry into the Lincoln Way Laundromat will be provided quarters and detergent at the door.