The Diva Inside is closing its Ames Main Street boutique, refocusing on its Boone location, in an effort to “get back to where we started.”

For owners Jodi and Carl Hamilton, it’s a bittersweet goodbye.

“I just need to focus on my hometown store,” said Jodi, who primarily handled the day-to-day operations of the Boone, Ames and online stores. “I’ve lived in Boone since I was four, practically my whole life, and I think people love having my store there, and I love being there.

“I’m doing good running three stores, but I want to do great running one store. That was part of my decision. It was a very, very hard decision to close in Ames, but I can’t keep doing all the work myself.”

The Hamiltons announced the store’s closure, at 311 Main St., on Feb. 27. It is expected to close sometime toward the end of this month or the middle of April, the couple said. When the store closes is dependant on when a new lease-holder is found. It will remain open Thursday through Saturday until then.

“We are just playing it by ear now,” Jodi said. “It’s a great spot, a perfect spot on Main Street, and that’s another reason why it’s so hard to leave.”

The Diva Inside first opened in 2012, when the Hamiltons began selling clothing and accessories out of their home in Boone. Shortly after, in 2013, they opened a mobile boutique — a 31-foot trailer which had been set up as a store on wheels. According to Jodi, it was the first mobile boutique business to register with the Mobile Boutique Association in the Midwest.

Since then, the Hamiltons said the business quickly grew, and they closed the mobile boutique and opened brick-and-mortar stores in Boone in 2017 and Ames in 2018.

“I don’t want to say we grew too fast, but I do wish we had waited a bit longer to have my store in Boone before I expanded to Ames,” Jodi said. “It gets overwhelming.”

“She’s seen an increase in her business in Boone, and also opened the store more hours than in the past,” said Carl, who works full-time at Great Western Bank in Ames. “The website is also catching on more, so I think we just have too much on our plate.”

However, the couple said, the community should not think of the closure as the end to a business, but rather the expansion of one. With the store closing, it gives them more time and energy to focus on the Boone and online stores.

“We’re not closing, more or less, but we’re consolidating,” Carl said. “We will not have an Ames store right now — that doesn’t mean it won’t happen again in the future — we’re just taking a step back and saying, ‘what can we do well right now, based on our employees and everything else we have going on?’ We feel like this is the right move right now.”

In the Boone and online stores, Jodi said a lot of new changes will be coming to make the shopping experience even better, from new merchandise to a whole new identity.

“We are going to totally re-brand, change the name, which we’re really excited for. It’s just to bring things more up to date,” said Jodi, who plans to also expand the store’s gift selection, and children’s and plus-size clothing options.

Plans for the new brand are not yet finalized and will be announced at a later date, she said.

Changes to the outside of the building, at 702 Story St., in Boone, will also be coming soon, as it is part of Boone’s Urban Revitalization Plan, Jodi said. She expects construction on the building to begin in the next few months.

For the customers in Ames who have come to love The Diva Inside, Jodi said, “hopefully, they will continue supporting us by shopping at our Boone store or online. We would love to see people from Ames come over, we’d love to see that.”