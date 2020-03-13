Fish fry

Saints Peter & Paul Knights of Columbus will hold a fish fry on Friday, March 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Saints Peter & Paul Church, 14238 500th Ave., Ames. Desserts are included; carry out orders are welcome. The cost is $9 for adults, $4 for children 5-12, and free for children under 5. Proceeds will go to charitable causes.

G.I. Jill’s

At G.I. Jill’s, 207 N. Main St. in Roland, there’s free pool on Thursdays and Sundays, and 50-cent wings on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. The kitchen is open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.

Legion Post 307 will be serving tenderloins on Friday, March 13, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Celebrate St. Patty’s Day with a party and karaoke on Saturday, March 14, from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Line dancing is Friday, March 21, from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Story City American Legion

Following are events hosted by Story City American Legion Post 59, which is located at 301 Washington St.

Play Bingo at the Legion Hall tonight (Wednesday, March 11) from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Must be 21 or over to play. Food and drinks available for purchase. Bingo will be held again on Wednesday, March 25.

Enjoy karaoke with DJ Jessica from 8 to midnight on Friday, March 13.

A kumla and ham dinner will be held Saturday, March 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. The meal will also include green beans, buns, applesauce, coffee and lemonade. The dinner is being offered in support of the Roland-Story After Prom Party. The event is all you can eat for a free-will donation. Dine in or take out options are available. The event is open to the public.

Blood drive

LiveServe Blood Center is holding a blood drive for the Story City and Roland communities on Thursday, March 12, from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at the Story City Community Center, 503 Elm St. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.

BBPL events

The Bertha Bartlett Public Library, located at 503 Broad St. in Story City, is hosting the following events:

Knit Pickers — Knitters and stitchers of all levels and types are invited to enjoy an hour of fellowship on Fridays at 10 a.m. Meets in the Kinne Wing.

Storytime at the Library — Join us for storytime on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. This program is for babies to age 6. Enjoy stories, songs, finger plays and more!

Roland Public Library

Experience Spring Break everyday at the Roland Public Library:

Monday, March 16, drop in between 10 a.m. to noon at the Roland Community Center, 208 N. Main St., and make a pretzel. While your pretzel bakes, we will have activities to keep you busy. This event is for all ages.

Tuesday, March 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. — ISU Extension is bringing its 4H STEM and Art Program to the RPL. Pre-registration is required, along with a $25 fee.

Wednesday, March 18, at 10:30 a.m. — More Than Story Time is our Early Childhood Literary program. Join us for story time and activities.

Wednesday, March 18, at 1 p.m. — Learn the basics of Tae Kwon Do in this introductory class. Wear comfortable clothes and be prepared to remove your shoes and socks. This class is for ages 7 and up. A waiver must be signed for everyone participating. These can be picked up at the library or visit our website at www.roland.lib.ia.us.

Thursday, March 19 — Sign up for a time to come in and break out of our Break Out Room! Call 515-388-4086 or email rolandlib@globalccs.net to sign up.

Friday, March 20, at 10 a.m. — Russ will be at the library with his reptiles. Join us to view, learn and ask questions about a variety of reptiles.

Follow Roland Library on Facebook for more details on all of these events and more.

Spring Break outing

Are you making plans for Spring Break? If you’re looking for a one-day outing during the week, the Roland Public Library has the ticket for you! We have Adventure Passes available to Reiman Gardens in Ames, and the Science Center and Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines. For more information about the Adventure Pass program and to reserve your passes, visit our website at www.roland.lib.ia.us. Please note: You must have a valid Roland Public Library card to reserve passes through our library.

Spring Break

Roland-Story schools will be closed for spring break from March 16 to March 20.

Play cards

At 1 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at the Story City Community Center, people age 55 and over are invited to play bridge club and/or the card game “Hand and Foot.” No reservations or charge required, but a snack to share is appreciated.

Fellowship luncheon

On Wednesday, March 18, a Fellowship luncheon will be at 11 a.m. at the Story City Community Center. The cost is $5 per person age 55 and over. The delicious meals are catered by Story City Market’s deli. A monthly menu and contact information can be picked up at the center. Bring your own table service or buy supplies for 25 cents. The event offers great food, fellowship and bingo. Reservations can be made by calling 515-290-9774.

Story Theater

“Onward,” Disney’s newest animated film, will be held over Friday, Saturday, Sunday, March 13, 14, 15, at the Story Theater in Story City. Shows are evenings at 7 p.m., with special Saturday and Sunday matinees also at 4:30 p.m. Admission is only $5 and it’s rated PG. For more information, call 515-733-4551 or 515-733-4319. In addition, you can look up what’s playing each weekend on the IMDb and Showtimes apps, www.moviefone.com/showtimes or search for us on Foursquare and Google under Story Theater Grand Opera House. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/storytheater and/or follow us on Twitter @StoryTheater83. And remember, the Story Theater is always available to rent for private showings, birthday parties and get-togethers.

FUTURE HAPPENINGS

River Bend open house

River Bend Golf Course’s spring open house will be Saturday, March 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Stop in a catch a game in the NCAA basketball tournament and have a refreshment. This is a special pre-season open house at the clubhouse, offering an “invite a friend” coupon to those who purchase their 2020 membership and/or pay for their cart shed rent.

Mobile Food Pantry

The Food Bank of Iowa Mobile Food Pantry is coming to Jewell on Thursday, March 26, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at

Bethesda Lutheran Church, 439 Main St. If you would like extra food for you and/or your family, please stop in. Please bring your own boxes/bags.

Blood drive

To celebrate Community Banking Month and National Donate Life Month, GNB Bank will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Friday, March 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fairview Lodge in Story City. For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 515-733-2816 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org. All presenting donors will receive a drink coupon to Kaffe Geita, compliments of GNB.

Easter egg hunt

Story City’s annual Easter egg hunt will be Saturday, April 11, at 10 a.m. at the Story City soccer fields. Egg hunts will be broken up into age groups: 0 to 3 years, 4 to 7 years and 8 to 10 years. There will be games for all ages. Be sure to arrive early as the hunt will begin right at 10 a.m. The event will be held rain or shine.

Scandinavian Days

Save the date! Scandinavian Days will be June 5 to June 7. Volunteers are needed. If you have a passion for Story City and Scandinavian Days, please consider becoming an individual sponsor or volunteer. Got to storycitygcc.org/scandinavian-days.

Roland Sesquicentennial

Roland will be celebrating its 150th anniversary with festivities on July 3 and July 4. Plans are moving along for Sesquicentennial events. So far, plans include a Kiddie Parade on Friday afternoon, Grand Parade on Saturday morning, inflatables, balloons, Fourth of July Stage Show, karaoke, street dance, kickball contest, kids’ water fight, Museum activities, fireworks and more. Food will be hosted by local organizations: Friends ‘n Service, Firemen, Kiwanis and Pork Producers. Friday’s evening meal will be served by Bergen and Salem churches at the Roland-Story Middle School.

There are postcards of historic downtown Roland that you can pick up at City Hall or the Roland Library and send to friends and family. Have fun planning family reunions, school reunions, friend reunions or whatever kind of reunion you want. City Hall also has Roland Sesquicentennial stickers for you to proudly display on your car/window.