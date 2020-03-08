The Boone High School speech team traveled to Madrid High School for the 2020 District Individual Speech Contest Saturday, Feb. 29, with 18 of Boone’s 27 performances receiving the highest rating and advancing to state.

A single judge evaluated each performance, awarding students a rating on a scale of 1-4 as well as offering a written and oral critique so students can work on refining their performances should they receive the highest rating that advances them to State.

Five students earned I’s in both of their events at the district competition:

Senior Lacoda Collier in both Solo Musical Theatre with the song “Hellfire” and his Review of the movie, Zombies directed by Paul Hoen.

Junior Carlee Carpenter in both Solo Musical Theatre with the song “The Wizard and I” from Wicked and Acting with the piece “Always, Patsy Cline” by Ted Swindley.

Sophomore Jason Prazak in Improvisation and Poetry Interpretation with the poems, “To Helen” and “A Valentine” by Edgar Allen Poe.

Freshman Sierra Sherry in Original Oratory with her speech entitled “Facing Your Fears” and her Poetry Interpretation entitled “My Paperless World” with the poems “The Paper Poem” by PaperGirl and “The Weight of Paper” by Amy Everheart.

We are very proud of these individuals as it is a remarkable achievement for a student to qualify in both events in which they competed.

Ten other performances also earned I’s at the district competition:

Graycee Baker (9) in Poetry Interpretation with her original poem, “Shades.”

Clara Carpenter (9) in Storytelling with the children’s story “A Pocketful of Kisses” by Angela McAllister.

Mabel Overton (9) in Original Oratory with her speech about standardized testing.

Caitlin Alber (10) in Original Oratory with her speech about body image entitled “Accepting Me.”

Kalie Melton (10) in Lit Program entitled “Older Brother, Younger Brother.”

Cassidy Hasstedt (11) in Review with her critique of Stuart Little directed by Rob Minkoff

Elinor Wojcik (11) in Spontaneous Speaking.

Amber Lozier (12) in Prose Interpretation with a self-written story entitled “Beast Hunter”

Danielle Lozier (12) in Poetry interpretation with her self-written poem entitled “The Pew, The Stoplight, and the Mirror”.

Nicole Lozier (12) in After Dinner speaking with her original speech entitled “Chivalry for Dummies.”

Also participating in districts were freshmen Alex Cunningham and Jada Hoversten, sophomore Chloey Davidson; junior Akela Salter, and seniors Autumn Sharp and Margaret Van Dyke.

Students will now have two weeks to prepare for the State tournament, which will be held on March 14 at Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln High School.