International Women's Day is set for Sunday, March 8. Perry celebrated a day early as an International Women's Day Coffee was held on Saturday, March 7 at La Poste.

This year's event featured speakers, treats, coffee and door prizes. The coffee was followed by a baked potato luncheon and an Iowa PBS documentary, “Carrie Chapman Catt: Woman Warrior."

