Friends of Burlington Public Library Special Vintage Sale to be held March 13 and 14

March means the prospect of spring, green beer, and the special Friends of the Burlington Public Library’s Vintage Sale.

Friends President and Book Distribution Chairwoman Cindy Murphy and many volunteers are in the final stages of preparing for the event.

Massive amounts of sheet music, records, magazines, books and Burlington/Iowa books are among the items for sale. A few miscellaneous items such as dolls, postcards and maps also will be available. The items have been donated by individuals and through estates in recent years.

The Vintage Sale will be Friday and Saturday at the library at 210 Court St. Friday hours will be 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. and Saturday hours, 9 a.m. through 3 p.m.

Some of the items are rare and fascinating. Prices will be reasonable with rare items being priced lower than expected.

The money from the sale will benefit the library for special needs not covered by the library budget.

A sample of the variety of items in the sale:

Magazines

For the most part, magazines are from the 1920s through the 1970s. Among the exceptions is The Garland Magazine, which included a variety of features but had a primary focus on advertising stoves in 1900.

General interest magazines include Life, Look, Colliers, Holiday, Saturday Evening Post, The American, Liberty, Delineator, Pictorial Review, Quick News Weekly, The Iowan, Literary Digest and more.

For the younger set, there are Highlights for Children, Junior Arts and Activities, Child Life, American Girl, Seventeen and more.

Physically minded folks will appreciate Popular Mechanics, Workbench, American Rifleman and Prairie Farmer, to name a few.

Fashions, recipes and homemaking tips are featured in Ladies Home Journal, Good Housekeeping, McCall’s, Better Homes and Gardens and Country Home.

Entertainment magazines include Modern Screen, Photoplay, Radio & TV Mirror, TV Guide and TV Forecast.

Audio Recordings

In the vast audio recording category is a full set of vintage items. Among the 78 rpm records are a wide variety of single records as well as collections such as the 1946 Bing Crosby set of Western songs, “Don’t Fence Me In.”

Vinyl records, of the 33 rpm type, include a wide variety of recording artists such as Three Dog Night, Jim Croce, John Denver, etc. The 45s range from Chuck Berry to “The Super Bowl Shuffle,” featuring 1985 Chicago Bears’ Walter Payton, Jim McMahon, Mike Singletary, William Perry, etc.

And then there are the cassettes, the eight-tracks and even a few four-track reels.

Sheet Music

The music category includes single sheet music pieces as well as collections. While most are for both piano and vocal, some are for other instruments and some include guitar chords along with the piano/vocal. Additionally, there are numerous choral pieces.

Amidst the large format sheet music is “A Signal from Mars” (1900) with an intriguing cover depicting two Martian astronomers looking at Earth via telescope and, indeed, sending a signal. Some are WWI songs such as “Uncle Sammy,” “Take Care of My Girl” or “Ching Chong” about the San Francisco opium dens. Many of these large format pieces would be suitable for framing.

Also, in this category are two notable hardcover books that made early American folk music available to the public. These are John and Alan Lomax’s “Best Loved American Folk Music” (1947) and Carl Sandburg’s “The American Songbag” (1927).

Books

Miltiades Peterkin Paul, a highly regarded 1877 work leads in the children’s section. But there are also “Grimm’s Fairy Tales;” Horatio Alger’s “Jed, The Poorhouse Boy;” Trixie Belden; the “Hardy Boys;” “Lassie, Come Home;” and more. McGuffey Readers also hold pride of place.

Literary classics include several famously published by Henry Altemus. In addition, there are notables such as “Arabian Nights Entertainments,” Baron Munchausen.

“Knots Untied (1871 Investigative Techniques)” is one of the non-fiction highlights for aspiring detectives. Sen. Thomas Hart Benton’s “Thirty Years’ View” (1854) is available as is Thomas James’s Three Years among the Indians and Mexicans.

Sets of encyclopedias from the 1800s as well as bound issues of St. Nicholas, the Illustrated Magazine for Young Folks (1885) are also available. Among the rare offerings are a number of volumes from the geographical and geological surveys of the west by Clarence King, F. V. Hayden, J. W. Powell, and George Wheeler during the 1860s through the 1880s. Another is the 1866 Physical Atlas of Natural Phenomena by Alexander Keith Johnston. The surveys and atlas will not be on display but will be available for viewing upon request.

Burlington and Iowa

Among the offerings related directly to Burlington or Iowa are a number of works by local historian Philip Jordan, also of the University of Minnesota History Department. Jordan’s books display a wide variety of interests ranging from Catfish Bend to “The Cowboy: Six-Shooters, Songs and Sex” to “The History of Medicine in Iowa” and beyond.

Other local authors such as Louis Dodge are available. Dodge, who grew up in Burlington and returned to live with relatives in his adult years, wrote novels such as the 1916 “Bonnie May,” which also was produced as a silent film starring Bessie Love.

For Hawkeye fans, there are football programs from games in the 1980s as well as numerous “Hawk Talk” newsletters. On the other end of the spectrum are Dr. William Salter’s 1876 “Life of James W. Grimes” as well as his personal 1807 copy of “Works of Thomas A’Kempis” and 1808 copy of the “Works of President Edwards” (Jonathon Edwards).