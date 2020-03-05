A Zearing man accused of slaying his 62-year-old wife in November has been found not competent to stand trial, according to court documents.

Gary Pillman, 71, was ruled incompetent for trial by Dr. Arnold E. Anderson, but is a candidate for evaluation and treatment, court record show.

Pillman will be further evaluated and treated to see if competency can be restored and will update the court on his condition in 30 days, court records show. He will remain at the Iowa Medical and Classification Psychiatric Hospital in Iowa City.

On Nov. 13, Gary Pillman told a nearby neighbor that he killed his wife, Betty, and attempted to kill himself after he stabbed her to death. Story County sheriff’s deputies arrived to the home in the 600 block of South Center Street in Zearing, where they found Betty Pillman deceased on the front lawn.

While speaking to investigators, Gary Pillman stated that his wife had been “cheating on him for awhile” and that she was leaving him, which led to an argument that turned violent.

Gary Pillman allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed Betty Pillman to death leaving her with several “severe lacerations to her upper body,” court records show.

Pillman is the former superintendent of the Colo-NESCO school district, and was an elementary school principal from 1993 until 2011.