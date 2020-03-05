Voters in the Burlington School District on Tuesday approved the district’s intended use of the money it will be able to bond against through the 20-year extension of the penny sales tax.

A total of 387 ballots were cast in the special election. Of those, 346, or 89.41%, were in favor of the district’s Secure and Advanced Vision for Education purpose statement — far exceeding the majority approval needed to allow the district to move forward with planning for SAVE-funded projects.

“I would like to voice the district’s appreciation for all the people who voted yes,” Superintendent Pat Coen said. “Now we need to make sure we do what is best obviously for our children, but also our staff and the community.”

With voter approval of the statement, the district will be able to bond against about $35 million made available through the Legislature’s extension of Iowa’s penny sales tax through 2050.

Coen cautioned the money will go fast, which is why community stakeholders including those representing Notre Dame Catholic Schools, the West Burlington School District, Southeastern Community College, Burlington Riverfront Entertainment and other entities will be brought to the table for discussions.

SAVE dollars can be used in much the same way as Physical Plant and Equipment Levy funds, including to fund infrastructure projects and purchase technology and equipment.

That could mean a variety of improvements for Burlington’s school buildings, primarily at the 50-year-old high school, where waterlines have rusted shut and gas lines in the science lab are corroded.

In addition to refurbishing the building, Burlington High School could see the addition of a practice gym equipped with an indoor track and built-in tennis and volleyball courts.

“It’d be great to have indoor tack meets,” Coen said.

Johannsen Gymnasium still would be used for events.

BHS also could see the addition of an auditorium, the idea for which has been kicked around by school board and community members for decades.

A second gymnasium at Edward Stone Middle School is another possibility. Sports teams would use it for practice after school, and during the day it could be used to house the behavioral program currently held in the former Corse Elementary School, which is in the process of being repurposed as an early childhood center. Coen said a couple classrooms could be added around the practice gym as well.

“None of this has been brought to committees yet,” Coen said. “There will be a lot of meetings coming up.”

Ultimately, decisions about SAVE projects will be made by the Burlington School Board, which meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month at the Administration Building, 1429 West Ave.