Omaha's Bluebarn Theater, located at 1106 S 10th St., presents, Pulitzer Prize Finalist, Marjorie Prime, by Jordan Harrison.

The play will be featured from March 19 to April 12 on Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m.



About the play:

Marjorie’s daughter and son-in-law have purchased Walter Prime (a holographic projection of her husband as he looked in his 30s) to keep her company. In the near future, ‘Primes’ are available from the good people at Senior Serenity, the latest devices for helping people with their fading memories and loss of companionship. As the Prime is fed memories and conversation, the shape of their lives are revealed, more and more years are covered and recovered, and the nature of memories, the legacy of the past, and the promise of the future are all called into question.



About the production:

Marjorie Prime features performances by Ruth Rath, Julie Huff, Ablan Roblin, and Ben Beck. Directed by Susan Baer Collins. Assistant Direction by Bob Fishbach. Set Design by Brendan Greene-Walsh. Costume Design by Denise Ervin. Sound Design by Bill Kirby. Lighting Design by Steven Williams. Properties by Amy Reiner. Stage Management by Christopher Hernandez.