With sorrow, Nebraska State Patrol announces the passing of Trooper Dale Fahnholz, 47, of rural Kearney. Trooper Fahnholz suffered a medical emergency at his home Sunday afternoon, March 1. He was transported to Kearney Regional Hospital, where he passed away.

“Today is a sad day for our entire Nebraska State Patrol family,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Dale served Nebraska with honor for 26 years and was well known throughout central Nebraska. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues in Troop C during this difficult time.”

Trooper Fahnholz began his career as a Carrier Enforcement Officer stationed in North Platte in 1994 before transitioning to Trooper in 1995, stationed in Lexington. He transferred to Kearney in 1997, where he served for the rest of his career. During his time in Kearney, Trooper Fahnholz worked in both the Patrol Division and Investigative Services. Prior to joining NSP, Fahnholz served as a Deputy for the Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office.

Trooper Fahnholz is survived by his wife and two sons. Funeral arrangements are pending.