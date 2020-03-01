Boone DMMACC students were recently inducted into the Tau Phi Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) International Honor Society. They were among the 25 DMACC Boone Campus students who attended the recent induction ceremony on the DMACC Boone Campus. PTK has recognized academic excellence in two-year colleges since 1918. To be eligible, a student must be enrolled in a two-year college, have completed at least 12 hours of coursework leading to an associate degree program and have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.