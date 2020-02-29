U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, the author of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, issued the following statement regarding the House of Representatives' vote on Born-Alive legislation. Just days after Democrats filibustered the bill in the Senate, Speaker Pelosi’s majority blocked the legislation by a vote of 187-220. Three House Democrats joined Republicans in voting yes.



“This week the American people have watched cynical politicians in the Senate and House vote against protecting newborns,” said Senator Sasse. “Politicians can turn their backs on these babies, but they can’t say they don’t know what’s at stake. The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection isn’t about abortion, it’s about making sure that every newborn baby gets the care they need. Politicians can demagogue about ‘choice’ all they want and the media can run nonsense about ‘fetuses that were born,’ but this issue is not going away. I want to thank my House colleagues for their persistence. Compassion, truth, and love are going to win this fight for babies.”