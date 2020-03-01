On Feb. 28, at approximately 3:50 a.m., deputies with the Fremont County K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Chrysler Town and County for several traffic and equipment violations at the 21-mile marker, southbound, Interstate 29 near Thurman, Iowa.



During the traffic stop, K9 Roby was deployed, and he indicated and alerted to the presence of controlled substances coming from the vehicle.



During a subsequent search, deputies discovered over five grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and equipment used to distribute and package-controlled substances. Deputies also discovered over $5,000 in suspected drug proceeds.



The driver, Michael Arthur Tyson, age 33 of Albany, Mo., and Laura Jean King, age 23 of Grant City, Mo., were both placed under arrest. Both were charged with Conspiracy to Distribute over five grams of Methamphetamine, a Class B Felony, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. In addition, Tyson received citations for speeding in a construction zone and Failure to Provide Financial Liability.



Both are being held at the Fremont County Jail, awaiting initial appearance with a Fremont County Magistrate.



The Mills County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Fremont County K9 Unit with the call.